Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore dies

Bruce Moore, Little Rock's longtime city manager, has died. Moore was 57 years old.

A news release from the city on Saturday morning confirmed Moore died in his home overnight. The release called Moore the longest-serving city manager in Little Rock's history.

"During his time in service to the residents of Little Rock, City Manager Moore personified servant leadership," the statement reads. "He earned awards and accolades from across the country and around the world for his effective management, organization and expertise.

"He was dedicated to improving the City of Little Rock and to making life better for 2,500 municipal employees and for the residents and visitors to the state’s Capital City. He will be greatly missed."

An El Dorado native, Moore began working for the City of Little Rock as an intern in 1994. He was named city manager in 2002 and had served in the position ever since.

Moore held a Master’s in Public Administration from Arkansas State University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Henderson State University. He served as an Army reservist in Operation Desert Storm, and he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

Moore is survived by a son, Luke Thomas Moore, and his fiancée, Siobhan Osborne. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Moore's honor until further notice.