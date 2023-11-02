Boyd Metals announces expansion of Little Rock Port facilities

A business at the Little Rock Port is expanding.

Boyd Metals is a subsidiary of Ontario, Canada-based Russel Metals and has operated a facility at the Little Rock Port for over 16 years. David Lyman, Vice President and general manager for Boyd Metals, announced Wednesday the 40,000 sq. ft. expansion will add 20 new jobs and create a safe room for employees to shelter during emergencies.

Arkansas Commerce Secretary Hugh MacDonald said it’s easy to focus on new developments, but paying attention to existing businesses is just as important.

“This is really more of what economic development is,” he said. “We do more of this in terms of expanding existing companies.”

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also welcomed the new expansion, saying he looks forward to the continued development of the Little Rock Port.

“This is a great day to be talking about the new beginnings happening in Boyd Metals,” he said. “But also what’s happening right now in the City of Little Rock’s Port Authority, which is truly an industrial complex and what we’re seeing is more companies coming right now.”

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said expanding economic opportunities will help stabilize the community.

“As civic and business leaders we understand that the well-being of our citizens and the strength of our economy walk hand-in-hand,” he said. “In order to continue our upward trajectory of economic growth, we must stay committed to working together on behalf of each and every one of our citizens.”

