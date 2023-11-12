Chris Jones, former Democratic candidate for governor, optimistic about Democrats in Arkansas

In an interview with Talk Business & Politics, Chris Jones, former Arkansas gubernatorial candidate for the Democrats, shared his optimism about the 2024 election.

About 60 candidates have filed to run for the seats in the state legislature. Jones said the increase in the amount of candidates running for Democrat is a reflection of the frustration with the Republican-controlled legislature.

“That speaks to the energy that folks are stepping up and saying we deserve better than an education bill in LEARNS that is closing schools in places like Umpire. We deserve better than no accountability,” Jones said.

The last time Democrats had control of both chambers of the legislature was in 2012, according to Ballotpedia. At the time, the state also had a Democratic governor.

The Democratic Party also has a candidate in each of the four congressional districts, except the 4th district. Jones said there is a list of candidates that Vortex, a federal PAC launched by Jones, has to run in the race for the 4th District, which is currently held by U.S Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Spring.