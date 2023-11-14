State Sen. Clint Penzo to challenge U.S. Rep. Womack in GOP primary

From Talk Business & Politics:

State Sen. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, said Monday (Nov. 13) he will run for the GOP nomination for Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District, taking on incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers.

Penzo, a former State Representative who was elected to the State Senate 2022, represents Springdale, Johnson, Tontitown and Elm Springs in Washington County. He filed for the office Monday at the state capitol.

“The difference between Steve Womack and me is that I told the voters I would be a conservative fighter they could trust, and I have stood firm. I haven’t changed. Steve Womack has lost touch with his constituents here in Northwest Arkansas. I’ve heard from people across the 3rd District that they are ready for real conservative leadership,” Penzo said.

“Womack voted with Democrats to block a conservative from being elected Speaker of the House. He continues to vote with Democrats to increase deficit spending. The national debt has doubled since he’s been in Congress. We deserve better.”

Sen. Penzo is chair of the Senate Rules, Resolutions and Memorials Committee, co-chair of the Medical Marijuana Oversight Subcommittee and vice co-chair of the Occupational Licensing Review Subcommittee. He is a member on the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, the Senate Interim Committee on Children and Youth, the Joint Budget Committee, the Arkansas Legislative Council, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, the Claims Review and Litigation Reports Oversight Subcommittee and the Highway Commission Review and Advisory Subcommittee.

Penzo is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and works as a realtor for Re/Max Associates.

Democrat Caitlin Draper has also announced for the Congressional seat.