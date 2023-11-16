Arkansas nonprofit receives grant to help immigrants apply for citizenship

A nonprofit in Northwest Arkansas has won a grant to help people apply for U.S. citizenship.

Arkansas United supports individuals seeking citizenship in Arkansas. The organization recently received $250,000 dollars from the federal government to improve their outreach efforts.

To use these funds, Arkansas United is forming a new program to help people navigate the path to citizenship. The program, called Together Towards Citizenship, will match those seeking citizenship with resources and materials to help them in their application.

In a virtual event Wednesday, Arkansas United Executive Director Mireya Reith said there is a great demand for immigration aid resources in the state.

“Arkansas boasts one of the fastest-growing immigrant populations in the country,” she said.

Joshua Price, deputy director of Arkansas United, said people often underestimate the complexity of the immigration process.

“If you were to move to France tomorrow and you don’t speak French, would you be able to navigate the school system for your kids, would you be able to know how to get a driver’s license, how to get housing, how to apply for government assistance?”

Price emphasized the importance of collaborating with communities to match people with needed aid.

“You wouldn’t, unless you were with that person in the community that’s navigating you and helping you through the process,” he said.

The Together Towards Citizenship program also offers assistance to alleviate some of the financial burden of applying for citizenship. More information can be found online at the Arkansas United website.

