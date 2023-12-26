Arkansas’ jobless rate rises to 3.3% in November

From Talk Business & Politics:

Despite big job gains in Arkansas’ tourism and construction sectors, the state’s jobless rate in November rose to 3.3% from 3.1% in October. The rate was below the 3.5% in November 2022. The estimated number of Arkansans without jobs rose 6.3%.

The number of employed in Arkansas during November was an estimated 1,347,648, up 23,100 jobs, or 1.74%, compared with November 2022, and below the 1,350,585 in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report posted Friday (Dec. 22). The November numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

Arkansas’ labor force, the number of people eligible to work, in November was 1,392,927, up 1.5% from the 1,372,224 in November 2022, but below the 1,393,178 in October.

Arkansans without jobs in November totaled 45,279, 6.3% above the 42,593 in October, and down 5% compared with the 47,676 in November 2022.

The biggest year-over-year sector gains were in Construction (7,000 more jobs), Education and Health Services (6,700) and Leisure and Hospitality (6,300). November saw record employment in the Construction sector.

NATIONAL NUMBERS

Unemployment rates were higher in November in 12 states and stable in 38 states. Twenty states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, 15 states had increases, and 15 states had little change. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7%, up from 3.6% in November 2022.

Maryland had the lowest jobless rate in November at 1.8%. The next lowest rate was in North Dakota at 1.9%. Nevada had the highest unemployment rate at 5.4%. In total, 19 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 3.7%, 5 states had higher rates, and 26 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation.

JOB SECTOR NUMBERS

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities

November 2023: 269,300

October 2023: 270,100

November 2022: 274,300

February marked an employment record for the sector with 276,500 jobs.

Government

November 2023: 209,800

October 2023: 210,600

November 2022: 208,400

Sector employment hit a peak of 224,100 in July 2010.

Education and Health Services

November 2023: 208,900

October 2023: 208,400

November 2022: 202,200

September marked an employment record for the sector with 209,200 jobs.

Manufacturing

November 2023: 160,900

October 2023: 161,700

November 2022: 163,300

Manufacturing, once the state’s largest jobs sector, posted record employment of 247,600 in February 1995.

Professional and Business Services

November 2023: 149,600

October 2023: 151,400

November 2022: 151,700

September 2022 marked an employment record for the sector with 156,300 jobs.

Leisure and Hospitality

November 2023: 132,000

October 2023: 130,700

November 2022: 125,700

August marked a new employment record for the sector with 133,400 jobs.

Financial Activities

November 2023: 71,600

October 2023: 70,700

November 2022: 70,700

November marked a new employment record for the sector.

Construction

November 2023: 65,200

October 2023: 65,500

November 2022: 58,200

October marked a new employment record for the sector.

