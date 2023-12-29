Across the country, libraries are becoming flash-points of conflict. Conservative advocacy groups, like Moms for Liberty, are clashing with librarians over restricting so-called controversial materials.

Arkansas is no exception, with high-profile fights cropping up in towns big and small.

Our panelists tackle the uncertainties surrounding book bans on Issues That Matter: Readers' Rights: A First Amendment Discussion on Book Bans.

Our guests are Garland County Library Director Adam Webb, Little Rock Public Radio Politics and Government Reporter Josie Lenora, and John DiPippa, dean emeritus of the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

The discussion was recorded live on Zoom on Nov. 29 2023, and is the latest in a series of discussions presented by Little Rock Public Radio, the Central Arkansas Library System and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County.