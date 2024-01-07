Former AR Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be part of the Iowa Caucus

The Iowa Caucuses will take place next week. This year’s Iowa Caucus for the Republican primary will include former Republican Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson. Samantha Boyd, political reporter for KARK/Fox, said Arkansas will have a connection to the Iowa Caucus this election cycle.

“I’m definitely going to cover Gov. Hutchinson and see what all he has done in Iowa since he has been there for the last year,” she said. “Before he even announced he was running for president, he had already been there nine times.”

The caucuses are considered important for political campaigns because they are regarded as important indicators of a campaigns’ likely success, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

In 2008, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who was also a Republican, finished in first place in the Iowa caucus, according to NPR News. Hutchinson has said he believes he can relate to voters in Iowa, because like Arkansas it is a state where agriculture is a major industry.