Randy Zook, CEO of the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce, expects tax cuts in the 2024 fiscal session

KUAR | By Ronak Patel
Published January 7, 2024 at 10:05 PM CST
Steps leading up to the Arkansas Senate chamber in the state Capitol.
Michael Hibblen
/
KUAR News
Steps leading up to the Arkansas Senate chamber in the state Capitol.

During 2024, the Arkansas Legislature will reconvene for the Fiscal Session, which takes place every two years, where appropriations are handled.

In an interview with Talk Business & Politics, Randy Zook, CEO of the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce, said that he expects there to be modest tax cuts implemented by lawmakers.

“There's a reason to be a little bit careful, it’s not just peddling to the metal, but we’re going to have to be careful. The state is still creating a surplus in the first half of this fiscal year,” he said.

During the last fiscal session, which was under former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, lawmakers passed a budget for $6 billion for 2022-2023.
Ronak Patel
Ronak Patel is a reporter for Little Rock Public Radio.
