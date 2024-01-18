Emergency blood shortage prompts calls for donations

The blood bank supplying central Arkansas hospitals is calling for donations amid an emergency shortage.

Officials with Our Blood Institute, which serves 40 medical centers in the Little Rock and Fort Smith areas, say the shortage was brought on by lagging donations. Carvin Brown, the blood bank’s Central Arkansas Executive Director, says the recent holidays and winter weather have exacerbated the shortage.

“Recent freezing conditions across our service area [have] led to many blood drive and appointment cancellations. For over a week now, OBI has distributed more blood to hospitals than we are bringing in via donations,” he said.

Brown says Our Blood Institute only has about one or two days’ supply, down from their typical five-to-six day supply. Bo Ryall, president and CEO of the Arkansas Hospital Association, urged both experienced and first-time donors to help alleviate the shortage.

“Our Blood Institute supplies over 40 hospitals with the blood supply that they need. Having a one-to-two day blood on hand is certainly concerning to Arkansas hospitals,” he said. “Any lower could have an impact on hospitals and the procedures and operations they will be doing on patients over the next couple of weeks.”

Our Blood Institute is extending its hours to accommodate more donors, with centers open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and on Sundays by appointment only.

Arkansans can make an appointment and find their nearest donation site on Our Blood Institute’s website, or by calling 877-340-8777.