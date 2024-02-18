© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Lawmakers approve of the state's decision to invest ARPA funding to mental health

KUAR | By Ronak Patel
Published February 18, 2024 at 8:40 PM CST
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the state would be investing $30 million into mental health and substance abuse prevention.

In an interview with KARK Channel 4’s Capitol View, State Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, and State Sen. Reginald Murdock, D- Marianna, both said they approved the state’s recent announcement to invest $30 million in mental health and substance abuse programs.

Murdock said this is an issue the state has been trying to address for the past four to five years and this investment was needed.

“There’s so many aspects of mental health that the country is becoming more aware of. So as we become more aware then I am glad to see the governor and the leadership come together to make sure that we start to fund this,” he said.

Vaught and Murdock said investing in mental health is also a way to improve the overcrowding that the state is seeing in its prisons.

Gov. Sarah Sanders, a Republican, said the $30 million would come from federal funds the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by President Joe Biden in 2021.
Local & Regional News
Ronak Patel
Ronak Patel is a reporter for Little Rock Public Radio.
