© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

U.S Rep. French Hill makes third visit to Ukraine, amidst war

KUAR | By Ronak Patel
Published February 18, 2024 at 8:35 PM CST
U.S Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, gives an update on the debt ceiling negotiations between the White House and House Republicans. Hill is one of the lawmakers advising Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-California, on the debt ceiling negotiations.
Office of Congressman French Hill
U.S Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, spoke about his recent trip to Ukraine. He said he made the trip with fellow lawmakers to get a better understanding of what was happening in Ukraine.

Last week, U.S Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking the third time the Congressman has visited Ukraine, according to his office.

In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, a podcast produced by the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette, Hill voiced his support for legislation passed in the Senate to provide around $90 billion to support international assistance efforts with around $60 billion going to Ukraine.

“We have to draw the line here and back the Europeans and demonstrate to Putin that he is not going to take the rest of Georgia, he’s not going to take Moldova and he’s not going to take the balance of Ukraine,” Hill said.

U.S Senator John Boozman, Republican of Arkansas, voted in support of the legislation, while U.S Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, voted against the bill, citing the lack of border security measures in the bill.
Local & Regional News
Ronak Patel
Ronak Patel is a reporter for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Ronak Patel