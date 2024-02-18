U.S Rep. French Hill makes third visit to Ukraine, amidst war

Last week, U.S Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking the third time the Congressman has visited Ukraine, according to his office.

In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, a podcast produced by the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette, Hill voiced his support for legislation passed in the Senate to provide around $90 billion to support international assistance efforts with around $60 billion going to Ukraine.

“We have to draw the line here and back the Europeans and demonstrate to Putin that he is not going to take the rest of Georgia, he’s not going to take Moldova and he’s not going to take the balance of Ukraine,” Hill said.

U.S Senator John Boozman, Republican of Arkansas, voted in support of the legislation, while U.S Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, voted against the bill, citing the lack of border security measures in the bill.