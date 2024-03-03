Ellie Baker, director of economic development for Magnolia, explains lithium's impact on AR

Last year, Exxon Mobil announced its plans to come to South Arkansas to extract lithium. In an interview with Talk Business & Politics, Ellie Baker, Magnolia Economic Developer, said the economic impact of lithium on the region will be similar to other natural resources in the region like timber, oil and gas, and bromine.

“I see it as being a process of how bromine has sustained us for over 50 years,” she said. “We have multiple generational families that work for those companies in Columbia County and Union County. I see it as being another one of those types of products.”

Baker said there will be challenges to managing the expectations of residents in the region.

According to Reuters, Exxon expects to begin lithium production in 2026 in Southern Arkansas. Lithium is a key component needed to make batteries and with the transition to electric vehicles, lithium’s demand will increase.

Exxon has acquired the rights to 120,000 acres of land in Smackover, Arkansas, according to the company’s website.