Democratic Party of Arkansas aims to regain power after primary elections

The Democratic Party of Arkansas hosted a watch party Tuesday as results trickled in for primaries across the state. The night is the first step in a year where the Democrats plan to work hard to gain back seats in the state legislature.

Several Democratic incumbents in central Arkansas faced challengers. Like the Republican Party, the Democrats do not take sides in these races, instead preferring to support the political process. Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille says whoever wins the primary is the best candidate in the general election.

“I think that's really the only way to try to be fair to individuals and to try to make sure we don't put our thumb on the scale,” he said.

Democrats have become a significant minority in recent years in Arkansas after the state GOP made slow gains to consolidate power. As recently as 2010, Democrats held three national positions representing Arkansas. In early 2015, the governor was a Democrat and the party had decent majorities in both statehouses. Over time, this has changed.

“A lot of what I want to do is exactly what [Republicans] did to the Democrats,” Tennille says. He referred to the GOP as a “machine,” and says he has been “studying” the way they have consolidated power the last few years, in the hope of regaining it in the coming elections.

In the 2024 elections, Democrats have put forward four candidates for the U.S. House and dozens of candidates for state legislative races. The party says this is a record.

“It's figuring out where you can go in and organize and steal seats,” Tennille said.

He is especially focused on holding onto the two state House seats in West Memphis. Both Democratic state Reps. Deborah Ferguson and Ken Ferguson (no relation) have decided not to run for re-election. This created a crowded primary field in both races.

“I am really concerned about holding on to those two seats,” Tennille said. “They have never been in Republican hands, ever.”

Both races head to a runoff after Tuesday's primary. Tennille has been visiting West Memphis regularly.

“Part of the reason I am going over there is to say ‘I expect y’all to run hard,’” he said.

One candidate, Maureen Skinner, is running against Republican state Sen. Mark Johnson in District 17, which covers parts of Pulaski and Faulkner counties. She is very aware of the challenges that race will have.

“He’s an incumbent with a huge amount of money,” she said.

Her strategy to win against Johnson is to “knock on every door.” She wants to talk to voters about the LEARNS Act and why she thinks it hurts rural schools.

Tennille says looking a voter rolls, he has noticed that many registered Democrats just don't turn out to vote. He is worried that low voter turnout may hurt the Democrats. Another problem the party is facing is its diversity of opinions.

“Democrats are a very fractious bunch,” he said. “We do nothing better than starting 10,000 different auxiliaries in the party so that everyone's identity can play out however they want it… we’re a little tougher to organize”

State Rep. Denise Ennett, D-Little Rock, won her race Tuesday night against primary challenger R. Roosevelte Williams III. She said when she works in the legislature, she feels the weight of being one of only 18 Democrats in the statehouse.

“You go in every day with a big smile on your face,” she said. “And you go in and do the best you can do with the odds against you.”

The Republican Party of Arkansas did not host a watch party open to reporters on Super Tuesday. A statement from the party's chair, Joseph Wood, painted an optimistic picture.

"Tonight's results make one thing clear: Arkansans are excited to return President Donald J. Trump to the White House in November," the statement reads. "We at the Republican Party of Arkansas... look forward to running the best ground game Arkansas has ever seen to elect Republicans up and down the ballot this fall.

"Now, it's game time."