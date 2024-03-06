Results: 2024 Arkansas Primary Election

Arkansas joined 14 other states and the territory of American Samoa in holding their primaries on what’s known as “Super Tuesday.”

U.S. President

President Joe Biden was perhaps the first victory of the evening in Arkansas, with the Associated Press calling the race less than 15 minutes after polls closed. Former President Donald Trump followed soon after, with the AP calling the race for him just after 8 p.m.

U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack successfully thwarted a challenge from the right from Republican state Sen. Clint Penzo of Springdale. Womack was the only member of Arkansas' Congressional delegation to face a primary challenge this election cycle. Womack had about 54% of the vote compared to Penzo's roughly 46%.

Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice

Perhaps the closest race of the night was the four-way contest for chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court. Justice Rhonda Wood and Justice Karen Baker will head to a November runoff election, garnering 26.3% and 27.2% of the vote, respectively. Justice Barbara Womack Webb came in third with 25.9% support, and former Democratic state lawmaker Jay Martin received 20.6% of the vote.

Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice, Position 2

Associate Justice Courtney Hudson won the race against her challenger, Circuit Judge Carlton Jones. Hudson got 59% of the vote compared to 41% for Jones.

Arkansas Court of Appeals Associate Judge, District 6, Position 1

Molly McNulty gained 37% support, compared to 29% for Pam Hathaway and 33% for Circuit Judge Casey Tucker. McNulty and Tucker now head to a runoff.

Circuit Judge, District 6, Division 17, Subdistrict 6.2

Robert Cortinez secured just under 43% of the vote, compared to roughly 30% for Brent Eubanks and 28% for Brooke Augusta Ware. Eubanks and Cortinez now head to a runoff.

State District Judge, District 31, Pulaski

Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch won the race with 58.5% support, compared to 41.5% for Perryville attorney Beth Burgess.

State District Judge, District 31, Little Rock 1

Jill Kamps, Pulaski County deputy prosecuting attorney, won the race with roughly 59% of the vote compared to 41% for Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce.

State District Judge, District 31, Little Rock 2

As of Wednesday morning, Circuit Judge Herb Wright is slightly ahead of North Little Rock attorney Robert Tellez. Wright has 51.99% of the vote compared to 48% for Tellez.

Arkansas House of Representatives District 65

Glenn Barnes received 65% of the vote, compared to 35% for Kanisher Caldwell. Barnes will run unopposed in the general election to replace outgoing Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff.

Arkansas House of Representatives District 76

As of Wednesday morning, the race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Joy Springer and challenger Ryan Davis appeared likely to head to a runoff. A third challenger, Kia Wilson Sprinkle, only received roughly 6.6%.

Arkansas House of Representatives District 77

Rep. Fred Allen won re-election over challenger Grant Smith with about 86% of the vote.

Arkansas House of Representatives District 80

Rep. Denise Ennett, D-Little Rock, successfully won re-election over her challenger R. Roosevelte Williams III. Williams secured roughly 36% of the vote compared to Ennett's 64%.

Arkansas House of Representatives District 83

The Associated Press called the race for Paul Childress, who received roughly 72% of the vote compared to challenger Ken Yang's 28%.

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated which races will head to a runoff in November.