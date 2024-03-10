Arkansas congressional delegation have provisions included in spending package

Last week, Congress approved a $460 billion spending package, which included funding for infrastructure in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. U.S Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, requested funding for the McClellan-Kerr System, which is a channel that connects waterways in Arkansas to a port near Tulsa.

In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, a podcast produced by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Crawford explained his reason for making sure why this was included in the spending package.

“This is addressing some pretty serious deferred maintenance issues that will be taken care of so we can be a viable super highway,” Crawford said.

Crawford was not the only congressional delegate from Arkansas to have his provision passed in the spending package. U.S Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, secured renewal of the Compacts of Free Association with the Republic of Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The measure will allow the U.S to keep military presence in these areas. In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, a podcast produced by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Westerman said it was important to have this included in the spending package.

“This is a good inclusion in the bill that’ll be very important to our national security and our relations in the Indo Pacific region going forward,” Westerman said.

U.S Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, and U.S Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, both opposed the requests, which are referred to as earmarks.

Congress still has 6 spending bills left to pass before March 22. These bills are spending packages that determine the funding level of federal agencies. Failure to pass these by the deadline would result in a partial government shut down.