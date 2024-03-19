Little Rock airport director injured in police shooting

The executive director of Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport was injured in a shooting involving federal agents Tuesday.

A news release from Arkansas State Police says 53-year-old Bryan Malinowski was injured around 6 a.m. at his home at 4 Durance Court in Little Rock. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were serving a federal search warrant at the time.

clintonairport.com Clinton National Airport Executive Director Bryan Malinowski

A Clinton National Airport spokesperson confirmed to Little Rock Public Radio that Malinowski was involved in the shooting, but did not provide any further information. Arkansas State Police representatives also declined to comment further.

According to the news release, Malinowski was "injured with gunshot wounds" and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. An ATF agent was also injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

In a statement provided to Little Rock television station KARK, ATF officials seemed to confirm Malinowski shot at agents and was the target of an investigation.

The news release states Arkansas State Police were asked by the ATF and the Little Rock Police Department to investigate the incident.

"An investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law," the statement reads.

According to the Clinton National Airport website, Malinowski has worked at the airport since 2008. He was appointed executive director in 2019.

This story will be updated.