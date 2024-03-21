Airport director dies following shootout with ATF agents

Bryan Malinowski, the executive director of Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, died from injuries sustained during a shootout with federal agents earlier in the week. He was 53 years old.

A statement from Bill Walker, chair of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, was sent to media at noon Thursday.

Clinton National Airport Bryan Malinowski

"With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our executive director Bryan Malinowski. Bryan was a 16-year employee of the airport. Under his leadership, our airport has experienced significant growth and success, expanding services and offerings to our community and state. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bryan's wife, Maer, loved ones and friends,” the statement reads.

Malinowski was reportedly shot in the head following a shootout with agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives early Tuesday. He allegedly opened fire on agents attempting to serve a search warrant at his home in west Little Rock, injuring one agent.

Malinowski worked for the airport since 2008, serving as its executive director since 2019. The airport's deputy executive director, Tom Clarke, was named acting executive director earlier in the week.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident. As of Thursday, no information on the content of the search warrant or the ATF's investigation into Malinowski has been released to the public.