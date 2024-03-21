Weekend Entertainment Roundup for March 21, 2024

Here’s the latest Weekend Entertainment Roundup from Eric E. Harrison, culture reporter at the Arkansas Democrat Gazette:

LIVE THEATER:

It's the final weekend for the Actors’ Theatre of Little Rock's production of Spring Awakening (music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics and book by Steven Sater), 7:30 p.m today through Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday at the Quapaw Quarter United Methodist Church, 1601 Louisiana St., Little Rock. Based on the 1891 German play of the same name by Frank Wedekind and set in a small German town, it follows the awakening of young individuals to the intricacies of their bodies, minds and emotions, hindered by the town's rigid and authoritarian figures. Leo Martinez plays Melchior, with Finley Daniel as Wendela. Find tickets at centralarkansastickets.com.

At Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, the Arkansas premiere of Grumpy Old Men: The Musical is onstage through April 27.The music is by Neil Berg, with lyrics by Nick Meglin and a book by Dan Remmes based on the 1993 film. Tom Cooper and Jeff Bailey take on the film roles played by Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, childhood friends who continue to feud as small-town codgers whose competition heats up when they vie for the affections of a beautiful, eccentric and charming new neighbor (played by Miranda Jane). For more information call (501) 562-3131 or go online at murrysdp.com.

LIVE MUSIC

The Metropolitan Opera cinecasts its live performance of Charles Gounod's Roméo et Juliette at 11:55 a.m. Saturday to movie theaters across the country, including the Movie Tavern Little Rock, 11300 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock, and the Central City 10, 909 Higdon Ferry Road Hot Springs. More information at metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/theater-finder/.

Singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt headlines at 8 p.m. Thursday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave. Call (501) 372-7707; or go to stickyz.com.

And local (more or less) musician Kevin Kerby, founder of the band Mulehead and who before that was with Ho Hum, performs at 8 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

And if you happen to be anywhere near Fort Smith on Tuesday, check out Croce Plays Croce: 50th Anniversary–A J. Croce performing songs by his late father, Jim Croce, and some of his own, 8 p.m. at Temple Live, 200 N, 11th St, ticketmaster.com.

COMING UP

The 11th season of the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau's Jazz in the Park opens with a performance by the Rod P Outfit, April 3 in the River Market Pavilions, behind the Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Performances are 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday in April. 'The Funkanites perform April 10, with Keith Savage onstage April 17 and Amina Figarova & The World Orphan Choir performing April 24. Performances are free, visit littlerock.com.

And Argenta Contemporary Theatre, which a couple of weeks ago announced it had changed its name–it used to be the Argenta Community Theater–and its concept, closes its 2023-24 season April 17-27 with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and opens its 2024-25 season of six musicals and two "straight" plays, June 26-27 with Annie Jr. Tickets and information at argentacontemporarytheatre.org.

Tune in at 4:44pm every week to hear Eric’s roundup for arts and culture events in Central Arkansas during All Things Considered on Little Rock Public Radio.