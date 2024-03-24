U.S Rep. French Hill will pursue chairmanship of House Financial Services Committee

U.S Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, has announced he will seek the position of chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Currently, Hill is the vice chairman of the committee and was the founder of Delta Trust & Banking Corporation, which was acquired by Simmons Bank. In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, a podcast by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Hill cited this experience for why he is qualified for the position.

“I would be best suited for the job because of my experience. It includes the policy development knowledge and the managerial experience of running a large complex operation. Then my commitment to the conference and solid leadership,” Hill said.

The House Financial Services Committee handles policies related to banking, the Federal Reserve, securities and exchanges, and housing-related issues.

The position of chairman of the committee became available when Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina, and current chairman, announced his retirement. McHenry also served as interim speaker of the House, after Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-California, was removed as speaker.

In order for Hill to be chairman, Republicans would have to maintain their control of the House, where the party has a slim majority.