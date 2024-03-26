CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will be training site for alliance to broaden healthcare diversity

From Talk Business & Politics:

CommonSpirit Health and Morehouse School of Medicine named CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs on Monday (March 25) as one of seven sites that will address a shortage of diverse clinicians and the need for more equitable health care.

The announcement launches the first phase of the More in Common Alliance, a 10-year, $100 million initiative to increase cultural competency and expand representation to improve both access and quality of care patients receive.

“CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs was chosen because of the opportunity to impact patient outcomes in the diverse community that we serve,” said Chad Aduddell, market president of CHI St. Vincent.

Announced in December 2020, the partnership between CommonSpirit Health and the Morehouse School of Medicine will increase medical education opportunities for more Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).

More in Common Alliance was established as the partnership name because research demonstrates that patients consistently fare better when treated by clinicians of similar backgrounds who share lived experiences.

Other first-phase sites include undergraduate training opportunities at CommonSpirit hospitals in Chattanooga, Tenn., Lexington, Ky., and Seattle, Wash., and post-graduate residencies and fellowships in California in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, Santa Cruz, and Ventura County.

“We know that, statistically and anecdotally, patients have better outcomes when treated by a clinician who comes from a similar background,” said Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice. “Yet, in the medical field, there are far too few providers from underrepresented groups, and the impact that has on patient care is astounding. Through the More in Common Alliance, our aim is to change the math and the face of health care in the U.S.”

CHI St. Vincent established an internal residency program in 2021. Now with Morehouse School of Medicine as the program’s academic sponsor, post-graduate residents and fellows will benefit from training focused on addressing health inequities and underserved patients.

“We will expand our residency program with new opportunities that will build a more diverse and dynamic workforce that reflects the communities we serve.” Said Dr. Douglas Ross, president of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and market chief medical officer for CHI St. Vincent.

While there are 155 accredited medical schools in the U.S., Morehouse School of Medicine and the other three historically Black medical schools produce the majority of the nation’s Black physicians, a press release stated.