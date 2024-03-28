© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arkansas AG joins student loan SAVE Plan lawsuit

KUAR | By Josie Lenora
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:29 PM CDT
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin.
John Sykes
/
Arkansas Advocate
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is joining a lawsuit against the SAVE Plan, which extends lower monthly payments to student loan borrowers.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced his plan to join a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's student loan reform plan on Thursday.

The suit aims to end the program known as the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, Plan, an alternate student loan repayment plan announced by Biden in August of last year. The suit is being led up by several conservative states including South Carolina, Alabama and Texas. According to the Washington Post, the suit was initially filed federal court in Topeka, Kan.

TheSAVE Plan allows borrowers to avoid making payments if they make below a certain threshold. Instead of being required to pay 10% of their income, borrowers are only required to pay 5%. The new plan brought many borrowers' monthly payments down to $0 a month. It also caps interest on the loans, making sure balances do not increase.

In a statement, Griffin said he is opposed to the SAVE Plan.

“President Biden cannot unilaterally cancel student debt and force taxpayers to bear the multi-billion-dollar cost,” he said.
Tags
Local & Regional News Arkansas Attorney GeneralHigher Education
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Josie Lenora