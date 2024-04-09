Eloping during an eclipse

A total solar eclipse is a rare occasion, and on Monday, over 350 couples registered to pair this once-in-a-lifetime event with one of life’s biggest moments, planning to tie the knot at a mass wedding in Russellville just before totality.

Rodney Williams coordinated the “Elope at the Eclipse” ceremony, which was the centerpiece of the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” festival.

"The logo for the city of Russellville has a heart in it, it's 'I Heart Russellville," and there's the song 'Total Eclipse of the Heart,'" said Williams. "I just thought that would be a unique name that people would remember. Then also, playing with the theme of the heart, it makes you think of love, and love comes marriage."

Michelle Lakey and Randy Weller Jr. drove 75 miles from Austin in Lonoke County.

Nathan Treece / Little Rock Public Radio Michelle Lakey places the ring on Randy Weller Jr.'s finger at the "Elope at the Eclipse" event in Russellville, AR.

"I actually know Randy because he is my ex-husband from about 15 years ago's brother. We were really young and I didn't really know Randy back then," Michelle said. "It just did not work out between me and his brother. Randy moved down to Arkansas and I met him about a year and a half ago, and we started dating, and that was it!"

Carlotta Cox and Matt Holloway from Knoxville, Tenn. have been together for five years and had planned to view the eclipse in Maine. When the couple heard about the mass wedding, they changed their plans in the name of love.

Carlotta Cox and Matt Holloway were one of many couples getting married simultaneously during the eclipse

Carlotta remembered, "We did kind of have our hearts set on Maine. Later on, we decided we were going to partake in the eloping at the eclipse. We planned this without him even proposing like we weren't even engaged at the time, so it just kind of happened."

For many couples, the eclipse's cosmic magic drew them to the event.

"Everything going dark sounds really like, magical to me," said Nick Demari of Memphis, Tenn.

For others, they were excited to share their special day with so many others.

"We like the idea of this like, mass elopement thing just for the energy and like the impact of it, also it takes like, the pressure of the day off of us," added Miriam Maxey.

For others still, it was the low cost of entry.

"He couldn't get over that it was free," Carlotta commented. "We weren't really planning to get married yet, that was coming down the road, but here we are," she laughed.

Nathan Treece / Little Rock Public Radio A very good pup enjoys the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" festival in Russellville with family

The ceremony was free, save for the cost of admission and filing the paperwork. Students at Russellville Beauty School also lent their services, Hannah Pack was on nail-painting duty.

"So this is all free. Tips are appreciated but we are not expecting anything, it's just the experience and the exposure, that's what we're here for. But it is definitely free. It's free for the brides," she said.

A family views the eclipse before totality in Russellville.

But although over 350 couples registered, Rodney Williams estimated only about 90 attended but admitted he did not immediately have a final count. Vendors included Marty Williams, who was selling his famous fried chicken and soul food.

"The best chicken in town! Check out our Toya Wings is a lemon pepper and mild mixed together. Good stuff!"

I asked him if the crowds were what he expected.

"Uh, no not really. I expected way more, to be honest, but it's not bad," Marty concluded.

Still, when it was time to gather at the stage, all eyes lit up… as the skies began to darken. Country musician Craig Wayne Boyd served as officiant and began with a reading he had written.

Nathan Treece / Little Rock Public Radio Country musician Craig Wayne Boyd served as officiant of the "Elope at the Eclipse" event.

"As the shadow of this eclipse gently falls upon us, we stand together witnessing love's powerful call. In this extraordinary moment when day turns to night and back again, numerous couples will join hands, their futures just as bright as the light's return."

Then it was the couples’ turn to share their 'I do’s.'"

"With the power invested to me by the State of Arkansas," he continued. "I now pronounce you joined in holy matrimony. You may now seal this sacred union with a kiss. Congratulations, y'all!"

Then, totality.

Nathan Treece / Little Rock Public Radio Totality over Russellville, Arkansas

For the newlyweds’ shared first dance, Craig Wayne Boyd performed a song he wrote specifically for the occasion.

Beatles tribute band “The Liverpool Legends” took the stage for the reception, beginning with "Here Comes the Sun."

Nathan Treece / Little Rock Public Radio Beatles tribute band the "Liverpool Legends" performed at the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" festival in Russellville

For Michelle and Randy, their first eclipse and new life together was overwhelmingly emotional.

"The wedding was very emotional, and I'm super stoked about it," Randy said. "But that eclipse was... I didn't expect it to be that beautiful. That was super, super beautiful."

"It seemed like it lasted forever didn't it?" added his bride, Michelle.

After the ceremony, now newly wedded Matt and Carlotta were heading back to their trip in Tunica.

"I'm down a little bit, but I still got three days to get back up," Matt laughed.

Carlotta added, "He did say that when we went to Tunica the good thing about us getting married is that when we went back he would be losing my money and not his!" Carlotta responded.

But even when the chips are down, they know their love for each other is definitely not a gamble.

