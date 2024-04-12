Advancements in technology are impacting all facets of modern life. So what do policing, and privacy, look like in the digital age?

Our panelists navigate the ethics, societal impact, and advancements shaping law enforcement on Issues That Matter: Digital Dilemmas: Understanding Modern Policing.

Our guests are Mark Edwards, spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, and Connor Thompson, Program Director of the Enhanced Community Policing Project at the Center for Racial Justice and Criminal Justice Reform at the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

Our discussion was recorded live on Zoom on March 21, 2024, and is the latest in our series of panels presented by the Central Arkansas Library System, the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County and Little Rock Public Radio.

You can listen to an edited version of the discussion above, or find the full unedited conversation on the Central Arkansas Library System's YouTube channel.