© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Issues That Matter: Digital Dilemmas: Understanding Modern Policing

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM CDT
School districts and police departments across Arkansas will get federal funding for hiring, school safety and mental health services thanks to new grants from the DOJ's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services announced Thursday.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT

Advancements in technology are impacting all facets of modern life. So what do policing, and privacy, look like in the digital age?

Our panelists navigate the ethics, societal impact, and advancements shaping law enforcement on Issues That Matter: Digital Dilemmas: Understanding Modern Policing.

Our guests are Mark Edwards, spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, and Connor Thompson, Program Director of the Enhanced Community Policing Project at the Center for Racial Justice and Criminal Justice Reform at the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

Our discussion was recorded live on Zoom on March 21, 2024, and is the latest in our series of panels presented by the Central Arkansas Library System, the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County and Little Rock Public Radio.

You can listen to an edited version of the discussion above, or find the full unedited conversation on the Central Arkansas Library System's YouTube channel.

Tags
Local & Regional News Arkansas Law EnforcementArkansas TechnologyIssues That Matter
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen