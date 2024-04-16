ARDOT kicks off National Work Zone Awareness Week

The Arkansas Department of Transportation, or ARDOT, kicked off National Work Zone Awareness Week by debuting some further actions the department is taking to keep crews safe on state highways.

Marie Holder, an Arkansas Highway Commission member, said the department continues to work towards zero work zone fatalities.

“Since 1970, 60 ARDOT employees have been lost in work-related accidents,” Holder said. “That’s 60 employees—and friends—who did not come home at the end of their work day. These employees made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their job duties to keep the road safe for the people of Arkansas.”

Holder says the department has purchased 13 Lane Blade and 16 Gator Getter devices that allow workers to clear debris from roads without exiting their trucks.

Rex Vines, Chief Engineer for operations at ARDOT, said drivers can do their part to reduce injuries and deaths in work zones.

Nathan Treece / Little Rock Public Radio A rendering shows the planned design for a memorial to fallen highway construction workers in Arkansas.

“Drivers can help keep everyone safe by avoiding distractions while driving, reading and obeying roadway signage, following posted work-zone speed limits, and being especially careful around large vehicles,” said Vines. “Remember: work zones are temporary, accidents behind the wheel can last forever.”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a state proclamation declaring the week of April 15-19 Work Zone Awareness Week in Arkansas, coinciding with the national awareness week observed each spring.

Officials also unveiled designs for a new memorial to workers killed while on job sites on state roads. The memorial is to be placed at ARDOT headquarters and is being coordinated through the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation. President Robert Morey felt the memorial was long overdue.

“Over the last few years, I’ve interviewed some of the families of victims of road accidents and it’s devastating,” Morey said. “Work-zone accidents are violent, brutal, and tragic.”

State employees are not working on the memorial on the clock, and it is receiving private funding. The Arkansas Good Roads Foundation was presented with $25,000 from three donors during the unveiling. Architect Edgar Ariza designed the memorial. He is retiring soon and feels this project is a fitting end to his career.

“I’ve designed exhibits in Vegas for sixteen years, another eight in Miami, and the past five here in Arkansas,” said Ariza. “This is the one that is closest to my heart because it involves human life and service. I’m looking forward to coming back to see it with my kids and grandkids. It will be nice. I’m honored to be a part of the community.”

Ariza says the design is an abstract figure of praying hands. The negative space between the hands creates a silhouette of a road pointing skyward.