Arkansas’ jobless rate ticks lower in March, higher year-over-year

From Talk Business & Politics:

Arkansas’ March jobless rate of 3.5% was down from 3.6% in February, but was higher than the 2.8% in March 2023 thanks in large part to an almost 24% year-over-year increase in Arkansans without jobs.

The number of employed in Arkansas during March was an estimated 1,337,337, up 5,316 jobs, or 0.4%, compared with March 2023, and above the 1,335,590 in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report posted Friday (April 19). The March numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

Arkansas’ labor force, the number of people eligible to work, in March was 1,385, 598, up 1.06% from the 1,371,006 in March 2023, and above the 1,385,079 in February. The state’s labor force participation rate in March was 57.4%, unchanged from March 2023.

Arkansans without jobs in March totaled 48,261, down from the 49,489 in February, and up 23.8% compared with the 38,985 in March 2023.

The biggest year-over-year sector gains were in Education and Health Services (7,000 more jobs) and Construction (6,00 more jobs), March saw record employment in the Leisure and Hospitality, and Financial Services sectors.

NATIONAL NUMBERS

Unemployment rates were lower in March in 6 states, higher in 1 state, and stable in 43 states. Twenty-nine states had jobless rate increases from a year earlier, 1 state had a decrease, and 20 states had little change.

North Dakota had the lowest jobless rate in March at 2%, followed by South Dakota at 2.1%, and Vermont at 2.2%. The rate of 3% in Mississippi set a new series low. (All state series begin in 1976.) California had the highest unemployment rate at 5.3%, followed by the District of Columbia at 5.2%. In total, 23 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 3.8%, 5 states had higher rates, and 22 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation.

Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased in 31 states and was essentially unchanged in 19 states. The largest job gains occurred in Texas (+270,700), California (+217,700), and Florida (+211,100). The largest percentage increases occurred in Idaho (+3.7%), Nevada (+3.4%), and Alaska (+3.2%).

JOB SECTOR NUMBERS

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities

March 2024: 268,300

February 2023: 267,600

March 2023: 267,500

January marked an employment record for the sector with 268,600 jobs.

Government

March 2024: 212,500

February 2023: 212,100

March 2023: 209,900

Sector employment hit a peak of 224,100 in May 2010.

Education and Health Services

March 2024: 212,500

February 2023: 212,600

March 2023: 205,600

February marked an employment record for the sector.

Manufacturing

March 2024: 161,100

February 2023: 159,300

March 2023: 163,000

Manufacturing, once the state’s largest jobs sector, posted record employment of 247,600 in March 1995.

Professional and Business Services

March 2024: 158,000

February 2023: 156,600

March 2023: 153,600

May 2023 marked an employment record for the sector with 158,100 jobs.

Leisure and Hospitality

March 2024: 130,400

February 2023: 128,100

March 2023: 127,500

March marked an employment record for the sector.

Financial Activities

March 2024: 71,300

February 2023: 71,200

March 2023: 70,200

March marked an employment record for the sector.

Construction

March 2024: 67,900

February 2023: 68,000

March 2023: 61,900

February marked a new employment record for the sector.