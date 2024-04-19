Our House celebrates opening of $16m expansion

Our House, a local nonprofit assisting unhoused individuals and those at-risk of being unhoused, celebrated the completion of a $16-million dollar expansion in Little Rock Wednesday morning with an opening ceremony.

Executive Director Ben Goodwin says the community was key to making the expansion a reality.

“We are so fortunate to have such broad and deep support from the community," said Goodwin. "They bought into this vision and the need, the need to serve more people, and the vision that we can serve them in a way that changes their life for the better. And they came out to celebrate with us today, and show it's just a great celebration of our community's support for their neighbors, and we're excited to get started.”

Nathan Treece / Little Rock Public Radio A new outdoor play area at the Our House expansion

Woodley Choar and his two children are the first family to take advantage of the expanded housing.

He says that Our House is unlike any other assistance program he has worked with, thanks to the wrap-around model of support.

"I'm a single father with three kids. And as a single father, there's not that much help out there, and that's the reason why I say Our House has like, helped me and the kids so much," said Choar. "It's not just me, it's just like, that's the offer that they give. They're doing it straight from the heart. They really care for the family, the kids... the whole nine yards.”

Nathan Treece / Little Rock Public Radio Our House's $16 million expansion includes amenities such as a sensory gym (seen here), classrooms, and a career center

During the ceremony, board members announced they have already started planning the next phase of expansion, which will provide additional housing for people in need.

Executive Director Goodwin was surprised to learn that this next housing project will be named in his honor.

"I'm have not processed my feelings about that," Goodwin laughed. "I'm excited about the expansion that we are opening today and meeting all the supporters. I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to steward this organization that means so much to so many people in the community.”

Nathan Treece / Little Rock Public Radio Our House unveiled the next phase of their expansion project, the Benjamin Matthew Goodwin Campus, which will provide additional housing

Our House says the expansion will double the nonprofit’s housing capacity for families, as well as the number of children served in early-childhood and out-of-school programs.

The expansion will also provide a dedicated space for on-site mental and physical healthcare.

Nathan Treece / Little Rock Public Radio Kids run through a ceremonial banner, officially opening Our House's $16-million expansion

When it came time to cut the ribbon, the non-profit let some of their smallest partners have the honor of breaking through the banner. But though it seemed they were crossing the finish line, it's clear the non-profit's mission is far from over.

