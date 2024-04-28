U.S Rep. French Hill votes in favor of sending aid to the U.S' allies

Last week, the U.S House passed legislation that would provide aid to the U.S’ allies – Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, U.S Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, voted in support of the bill. In a speech on the House floor, Hill explained why the U.S should continue to provide aid for its allies.

“In 2 years, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of this country, this freedom, this democracy, which would not have happened without money from the Netherlands, money from France, guns from France, a navy from France. Allies stood at the side of the birth of freedom of this nation, the birth of freedom was born here,” Hill said. “Today, we come here to this House floor to see freedom is fully fought for.”

According to the Department of Defense, the bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden and will provide allies with $95 billion in security assistance.

According to Hill’s office, the congressman’s provision that would allow the U.S president to use seized Russian assets to put toward a fund to help Ukraine in its reconstruction efforts was included in the legislation.