© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artist Jay Youngdahl discusses "What Did You Learn in School Today?"

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published May 8, 2024 at 5:03 PM CDT
"What Did You Learn in School Today?" Flyer
Jay Youngdahl
"What Did You Learn in School Today?" Flyer

Questions of how to teach the United States' complicated racial history in Arkansas schools is a hotly-debated topic.

At the CALS Roberts Library's underground gallery through June 29, artist Jay Youngdahl's exhibit "What Did you Learn in School Today?" explores how he and other white students of his generation learned about race, and how that education has shaped our current conversation.

Listen to the interview by clicking the link above.

Tags
Local & Regional News Arkansas ArtsArkansas Civil RightsArkansas Racism
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Nathan Treece