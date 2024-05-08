Artist Jay Youngdahl discusses "What Did You Learn in School Today?"
Questions of how to teach the United States' complicated racial history in Arkansas schools is a hotly-debated topic.
At the CALS Roberts Library's underground gallery through June 29, artist Jay Youngdahl's exhibit "What Did you Learn in School Today?" explores how he and other white students of his generation learned about race, and how that education has shaped our current conversation.
