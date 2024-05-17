Little Rock School Board meets to discuss budget cuts

During Thursday’s Little Rock School District meeting, Kelsey Bailey, chief financial officer for the LRSD, presented a plan that would help the district avoid a budget deficit.

In the presentation, there was a projected $4.5 million reduction in personnel, which included teachers, paraprofessionals and secretarial positions. Prior to the presentation, Ron Calcagni, former Razorback quarterback who has worked as a P.E. a teacher and coach at Pulaski Heights Middle School for 20 years, was informed his contract would not be renewed and spoke out against the lack of contract renewals.

“I’m just heartbroken about that. A lot of other teachers are not being renewed and I’m sure they feel the same way,” he said. “I’ve got a lot left in me and I want to teach.”

In an opinion by Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, a Republican, said under the LEARNS Act, teachers are only given a hearing if they are terminated, but not for a non-contract renewal.

After the meeting in an interview with KATV News, LaToya Morgan, a media specialist and child advocate at George Washington Carver STEAM Magnet Elementary, said the LEARNS Act is the reason for the budget cuts.

“Because of the LEARNS Act, because the salaries of $50,000 were promised to educators across the state without the funding. And so, now, the district has to make cuts," she said.

She added that this type of dilemma will happen around the state and not just with the LRSD.

The expected budget deficit for the district is $15 million. Under the LEARNS Act, districts that are in financial distress can be taken over by charter school companies.