The Arkansas Newswrap: May 31, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM CDT
arkansas newswrap logo

At least seven people are dead after tornadoes rip through Northwest Arkansas. Controversy arises over signature collection as a deadline for the November ballot looms. And a new report looks at how workers are faring in the Natural State.

Those stories and more are coming up this week on the Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
