Train incident prompts White County evacuations

Homes and businesses in White County were evacuated Monday after potentially hazardous gas was found to be leaking from a Union Pacific train.

Arkansas Highway 367 between McRae and the intersection with Bowman Road remained closed as of early Monday afternoon due to the incident. Union Pacific says the problem was first identified around 10 a.m., as smoke was observed coming from the train near Beebe.

"The train came to a stop near Highway 367 S. and Rip Kirk Road in McRae. Emergency response personnel, including hazmat are on scene," the statement reads. "As a precaution, homes and businesses within about a half-mile have been evacuated. The cause is under investigation."

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the train was leaking nitrogen oxide. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to the gas can aggravate respiratory diseases, particularly asthma, leading to respiratory symptoms like coughing, wheezing or difficulty breathing.

The EPA also says the gas can reach with other parts of the atmosphere to form acid rain. Rainy conditions were observed near the site early Monday afternoon on live ARDOT traffic cameras.

This story will be updated.