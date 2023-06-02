An update from UA Little Rock Public Radio General Manager Jonathan Seaborn

Dear listener,

We are thrilled to share some exciting news with you all today. We are delighted to announce the promotions of two talented individuals who have been integral to the success of our station. Daniel Breen, our current Morning Edition Host, has been promoted to the position of News Director, and Ryan Gregory, our esteemed Operations Coordinator, has been promoted to Program Director. Please join us in congratulating them on their well-deserved advancements!

UA Little Rock Public Radio Daniel Breen

Daniel Breen has been an exceptional reporter, anchor, and producer for KUAR. A native of Arkansas, Daniel's passion for journalism and dedication to providing insightful news coverage has been evident throughout his tenure. He holds a B.A. in mass communication

from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and has garnered accolades from esteemed organizations such as the Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists and the National Federation of Press Women. Daniel's work has not only been featured on NPR but also on various public radio stations in the South. Additionally, his contributions as the host and producer of the engaging arts and culture interview show, Arts Scene, have been remarkable.

Ryan Gregory, our dedicated Operations Coordinator, has been a vital force behind the scenes at UA Little Rock Public Radio. With his extensive experience in the broadcast industry, Ryan has excelled in overseeing the day-to-day operations of both KUAR and KLRE.

UA Little Rock Public Radio Ryan Gregory

His responsibilities have included program acquisitions,

promotional strategy and placement, daily broadcast logs, and station automation. Born and raised in Arkansas, Ryan has dedicated his entire career to the broadcasting field, having served as a photojournalist, newsroom manager, and promotions producer at KARK. During his 14-year tenure at Arkansas PBS, he made significant contributions to the Education and Traffic departments, eventually assuming the role of interim Director of Programming. Ryan earned his degree in Radio/Television Production from Arkansas State University College of Mass Communications.

As we move forward, we have no doubt that Daniel Breen's exceptional journalistic skills and passion for news will greatly benefit KUAR in his new role as News Director. Likewise, we are confident that Ryan Gregory's extensive expertise in operations and programming will elevate our station's offerings as he steps into the role of Program Director.

Please join us in congratulating Daniel and Ryan on their well-earned promotions. We are excited to see the positive impact they will continue to make at KUAR as they embrace their new positions.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to bringing you even more engaging and informative programming in the future!

Warm Regards,

Jonathan Seaborn

General Manager, UA Little Rock Public Radio

