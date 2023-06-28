KUAR honored in Arkansas SPJ Diamond Journalism Awards

UA Little Rock Public Radio staffers took home three first-place awards from Tuesday’s 2023 Diamond Journalism Awards hosted by the Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists.

Politics and Government Reporter Josie Lenora took home two first prize awards. Her report “New superintendent talks about the future of the LRSD” won first prize in the Education – Audio/Video category, with a judge commenting “Such a good and thorough interview. Covered all the bases. Very well done.”

Lenora also won first prize in the Politics – Audio/Video category for her report “Democratic Party of Arkansas delays choosing a new chair during emotional meeting.” A judge commented “Good job capturing the emotions of the meeting. Solid presentation.”

News Director Daniel Breen was a finalist in that same category for his report “Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to win Republican primary for Arkansas governor” which aired nationally on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” Breen also took home a first prize award in the Profiles – Radio/Audio category for his report “In Arkansas, slain journalist leaves behind long legacy.”

In the podcast category, Arts & Letters host J. Bradley Minnick and producers Mary Ellen Kubit and Joseph Fuller were finalists for their episodes “A View From The Banks of the Arkansas River,” “Burbot Bash!” and “The Wickedest Woman In New York.”

The Arkansas SPJ honors local journalists each year in its Diamond Journalism Awards ceremony, held Tuesday in downtown Little Rock. Entries come from Arkansas as well as Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

This year’s contest drew 363 entries in more than 80 categories. Members of the Washington, D.C., Chapter of SPJ served as judges. Proceeds from the competition fund scholarships for students enrolled in college journalism programs who plan a career in the field.