Little Rock Public Radio announces schedule change

Central Arkansas' source for NPR news and cultural programming is making changes to its lineup.

Little Rock Public Radio's news station, KUAR 89.1, will add seven new shows and shift the air times of some of its most popular programs. The schedule changes will take effect on October 2.

Little Rock Public Radio General Manager Jonathan Seaborn said the changes follow a listener survey released earlier this year.

"I would like to extend my gratitude for your unwavering support and feedback that you provided earlier this year," Seaborn said in a statement Friday. "Your voices were heard loud and clear, and your input has been instrumental in shaping the new lineup we are thrilled to announce."

Among the new programs being offered to central Arkansas listeners is Ozarks At Large, the daily hour-long newsmagazine produced by our partner station KUAF in Fayetteville. The show will air weekdays at 7 p.m.

Also coming to the station's airwaves are:

Think, airing weekdays at 10 p.m.

The Middle, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Code Switch and Life Kit, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 12 p.m.

Radiolab, airing Sundays at 12 p.m.

Embodied, airing Sundays at 11 p.m.

Last, Little Rock Public Radio will be adding an all-new weekly roundtable discussion to be produced along with KUAF and Jonesboro station KASU, titled The Arkansas News Wrap. The show will be hosted by LRPR News Director Daniel Breen, KASU News Director Brandon Tabor and KUAF reporter and producer Matthew Moore, with fill-in hosting by KUAF News Director Kyle Kellams.

Seaborn, along with Program Director Ryan Gregory, stress that the changes are mainly additions, not subtractions.

"We've managed to add several new shows without removing any of your beloved programs from our schedule. Your favorite content remains intact while we expand our horizons to offer you a wider range of options," Seaborn said.

"Little Rock Public Radio listeners are very passionate folks. We knew the schedule could use an update, and the listener survey helped us hone in on what Central Arkansas wanted from their broadcast and streaming experience," said Gregory.