Introducing Little Rock Public Radio's newest voice: Morning Edition Host Nathan Treece

Little Rock Public Radio is thrilled to announce Nathan Treece will serve as the station's new Morning Edition Host and reporter.

A native of Huntsville, Ala., Nathan comes to LRPR from a stint as Public Information Officer for the Division of Arkansas Heritage, where he worked with the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

His background includes four years at KARK/KLRT in Little Rock as the producer of both Arkansas Today and KARK 4 News at 4. He is a UA Little Rock Alum, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications with honors in 2017.

Nathan lives in central Arkansas with his wife, Tricia, and several chickens, ducks and other assorted waterfowl.

You can hear an interview with Nathan and LRPR News Director Daniel Breen above.