All of the kidnapped missionaries in Haiti have now been released

All of the 17 members of a missionary group who had been held hostage in Haiti are free, exactly two months after they were kidnapped by a Haitian gang.

Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said on Thursday that the 12 remaining hostages had been freed. The first two were released on Nov. 21, and three more were released last Monday.

There were 16 Americans and one Canadian in the group. It included five children, with the hostages ranging in age from 8 months old to 48.

"Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe," the group wrote. "Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able."

The 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti, which kidnapped the group on Oct. 16, had demanded $1 million ransom per person (it's not clear whether that included the children) or else threatened to kill them.

A version of this story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

