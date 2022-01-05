The Grammys are postponed and Sundance is moved online because of omicron surge

It's official. The 64th annual Grammy Awards are postponed and the Sundance Film Festival has been moved online.

A joint statement on Wednesday by the Recording Academy and CBS blamed the Grammy rescheduling on the omicron variant.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," the statement said. "Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks."

This is the second year the Grammys were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards were to take place at Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, on Jan. 31. A revised ceremony plan will be announced at a later date.

Also, on Wednesday, the Sundance Film festival announced it will move its in-person Utah events online because of the omicron variant.

"While we're disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our Festival with bold new films and XR work, the discovery of new storytellers, direct encounters with artists, and an innovative globally accessible social platform and gallery space," the festival said in a statement.

Sundance said it will be in touch with all pass and package holders and ticket purchasers because of the changes. The festival will begin on Jan. 20 as planned.

"This was a difficult decision to make. As a nonprofit, our Sundance spirit is in making something work against the odds," the statement said. "But with case numbers forecasted to peak in our host community the week of the festival we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.