VIDEO: A look at efforts targeting LGBTQ youth around the country

In just the first 3 months of 2022, lawmakers in more than 20 states brought forward legislation targeting LGBTQ youth. Most of these bills place restrictions on transgender athletes competing in school sports, and several outlaw certain medical treatments for trans minors.

In Florida, legislation that opponents call the "Don't Say Gay" law limits classroom instruction about both sexual orientation and gender identity.

Many of these laws will be challenged, but it's not just about the threat of legal action. Studies have shown that LGBTQ youth already face higher health and suicide risks than their cisgender or straight peers.

NPR's Korva Coleman has more in this video report.

Video by Korva Coleman and Elizabeth Gillis. Additional reporting by Wynne Davis and Julián Aguilar of member station KUT in Austin, Texas.

