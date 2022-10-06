French writer Annie Ernaux wins the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature

The French writer Annie Ernaux has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature.

Ernaux is known for her works that blur the line between memoir and fiction such as A Woman's Story, I Remain in Darkness, and Cleaned Out.

In making the announcement, the committee noted the "clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory."

The permanent secretary also noted that they have not yet been able to reach Ernaux to let her know of the win.

