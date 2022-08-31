© 2022
Barking 9 to 5! Dolly Parton launches 'Doggy Parton,' a pet apparel collection

By Vanessa Romo
Published August 31, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
Country music legend Dolly Parton, pictured here in March, announced the launch of "Doggy Parton" on Wednesday. The collection includes pet apparel and accessories, some featuring the singer's face.
Kevin Winter
/
Getty Images for ACM
Country music legend Dolly Parton, pictured here in March, announced the launch of "Doggy Parton" on Wednesday. The collection includes pet apparel and accessories, some featuring the singer's face.

Dolly Parton, who is beloved not just for her legendary country music but for her compassion and generosity, has launched a pet clothing and accessories line that she says will help support an animal rescue organization.

The line, appropriately called Doggy Parton, features fringe-trimmed cowgirl dresses, rhinestone-bejeweled harnesses, gingham shirts and bandanas, concert T-shirts, toys and even a blond wig inspired by the singer.

"'Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair," Parton said in a video statement on Twitter.

"Part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don't we all need that?"

At the moment, the products are available only on Amazon. A message on DoggyParton.com says an online shop is in the works.

