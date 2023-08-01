Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about the latest indictment against Trump

For the latest updates on the latest indictment against Trump, follow NPR's digital live coverage.

Special counsel Jack Smith is set to deliver a statement Tuesday evening. regarding the indictment against former President Donald Trump. Earlier today a grand jury charged Trump with four felony counts related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He's been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering and conspiracy against the rights of citizens.

Watch the event — expected at around 6 p.m. ET — live here:

