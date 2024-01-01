April Chatham-Carpenter (PhD, University of Oklahoma) is a Professor of Applied

Communication at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where she serves as Department Chair of the Department of Applied Communication. She is skilled in interpersonal communication, instructional design, group facilitation, strategic planning, relationship-based change management, and public speaking. She researches issues such as innovation and change, use of communication to manage difficult dialogues, and transformations in online teaching. She teaches both undergraduate and graduate classes in support of the Department of Applied Communication’s mission “to foster the co-creation of better social worlds through positive communication.”

Dr. Chatham-Carpenter is an active volunteer with the national Braver Angels organization, serving in leadership roles such as Director of Field Communications for the Office of Field Operations and Regional Co-Lead for the West South Central Region. She also has been active in local efforts in the Braver Angels Arkansas Alliance, serving in the past as state co-coordinator and alliance co-chair. She also regularly serves as a workshop moderator and zoom event manager for local and national Braver Angels workshops, and is a co-host of the On the Other Hand podcast.