Grace Zafasi, MSW, is the Membership Director of KLRE/KUAR. She oversees, manages, and directs individual, fundraising, major giving, planned giving, and special project fundraising programs to meet the revenue needs of KLRE/KUAR. Grace also serves as the Staff Liaison to the Fundraising KLRE/KUAR Friends Board.

Grace is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She moved to Arkansas in 2005 and has since lived in Little Rock, Hot Springs, and Fayetteville. She has interned with several non-profits across Northwest Arkansas such as Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, Community Clinic of Springdale, Feed Communities, and Age Friendly Fayetteville. Working through college, Grace was the Event Manager for Fayetteville Town Center, Resident Assistant in her hall, and a Graduate Research Assistant. After earning her Master's Degree, she worked at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville as a Coordinator for Residence Education in Housing where she provided supervision, crisis management, operational management, event management, and community engagement for its students. Prior to joining KLRE/KUAR, Grace worked in mental health advocacy and policy for Mental Health America of Ohio in Columbus, where she coordinated the Franklin County Suicide Prevention Coalition with veterans, medical providers, law enforcement, and school administration. With her ability to wear many hats, Grace says "My core skills and values are working with people and understanding the needs of the community. Connecting us through information and music is profoundly personal and makes us all stop and listen to each other."

Grace has a B.S. in Social Work and a Master of Social Work from University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Contact Grace Zafasi, Membership Director at 501-916-6371 or gzafasi@ualr.edu.

