LeRoi Emerson is an underwriting coordinator for KLRE and KUAR. He works with businesses and nonprofits that want to support the mission of public radio in central Arkansas.

If your organization is interested in supporting KLRE or KUAR through underwriting, you can contact LeRoi at ldemerson@ualr.edu or by calling 501-916-6373.

Previously, LeRoi worked in program development and coordination for Compassion Works for All, an organization that focuses on teaching meditation and mindfulness to disenfranchised communities. He has served in the AmeriCorps program where he focused on reducing food insecurity though urban agriculture and food distribution networks. Prior to that, LeRoi worked as a Resource Assistant at the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests, stationed at Hector, Ark.

LeRoi is originally from North Little Rock. He attended school at The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where he received a bachelor's degree in History and Political Science while working for the university's department of agriculture. He says, “My passions have been integral in my career pursuits and being able to work and still find time to read, manage my garden, and connect with others has made me truly grateful.”