Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz and Chris Thile.

In 2021, Matthew graduated with a master's degree in journalism from the University of Arkansas. When he is not out in the field or in the studio, Matthew loves re-watching Parks and Recreation with his family.