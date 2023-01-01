Sarah Buford is the Operations Coordinator at Little Rock Public Radio. She oversees promotional productions, broadcast logs, and station automation and streaming.

Sarah is originally from Pine Bluff, but has lived most of her life in central Arkansas. She is a graduate of Hendrix College with a bachelor's degree in Anthropology and Sociology. During her time at Hendrix, she held the role of Chief Engineer at her college radio station and served as radio host for her own show which she wrote and produced. Also, she was a STEM Educator at the Museum of Discovery. For the last two years, Sarah has been working in Spain as a teacher. She is passionate about helping others communicate their stories, ideas, and news.