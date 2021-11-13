A Whole Slew of Monsters

Meet author and Arkansas native Shaun Hamill, as we discuss his book, A Cosmology of Monsters published by Pantheon Books, a division of Penguin Random House.

The Turner family operate a haunted house "The Wandering Dark" as a business. But the haunting is not just pretend.

They are literally and figuratively haunted by monsters: monsters of mental illness, disease, horrific dreams, and a dark creature with orange eyes who stalks several of the family members. But it is seven-year old Noah, the youngest, who eventually invites the creature in...

Author Shaun Hamill

"Before Margaret could ask what was wrong, a figure stepped into the doorway behind them and stopped any further intelligent thought. Tall and hunched, wrapped in a crimson cloak, the figure had a long, furry face and a snoutful of giant fangs. Instead of hands it had paws with long, curved claws. Its eyes glowed a bright orange. The creature pointed at Margaret with one talon and bellowed an inhuman, animal noise."

Born in Little Rock, Shaun Hamill grew up in Arlington, Texas, "surviving mainly on a steady diet of genre fiction and comic books." He received an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop in 2016. His fiction has appeared in Carve and Tor Nightfire's "Come Join Us By the Fire 2," and his nonfiction has appeared in Crimereads and Tor Nightfire.

He also co-hosts two podcasts: Team Hurricane Returns with Darrel Smith, Jr., and Fandom University with Sergio Hernandez. He lives in Birmingham, Alabama. A Cosmology of Monsters is his debut novel.

