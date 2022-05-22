On this 100th episode of Arts & Letters Radio, producer, director and writer Harry Thomason shares stories from his childhood in Calhoun Co. Arkansas and his start in directing and producing.

Told with humor, grit, and an open heart, Thomason's memoir "Brother Dog: Southern Tales and Hollywood Adventures" shares his small town working-class childhood in the late 1940s, 50s and 60s. For Harry and his brother Danny, their dog was not just a faithful companion; he was another brother, named Ted.

Producer, writer and director, Harry Z. Thomason

"My little brother Danny and I, bundled against the cold, played on the sidewalk near the house with our guard and always faithful companion, Ted. Other people thought of him as a dog, but we knew he was our brother."

Stories in this episode include Thomason's earliest memories of his mother's kitchen and the terrifying news of the Phantom Killer, his adventures and misadventures with Danny and Ted, and how in young adulthood, he traveled throughout the Mid-South as a summer roofer. He and his co-workers befriend a misfit veteran and all learn about charity.

So, how did Harry journey from Calhoun County to become a renowned producer and director? Arkansas.

Though tenacious and hardworking, Thomason credits key career breaks and luck to the myriad of connections the state has provided him.

Since the early 1970s, Thomason has been one of the best-known Southerners working in Hollywood. He has directed, written, or produced eleven films and eight television series. His credits include "The Shining Season," "The Blue and the Gray," and "The Fall Guy." Together with his wife, Linda Bloodworth Thomason, he also produced the hit CBS TV series, "Designing Women" and "Evening Shade."

A well-known friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Thomason has played active roles in national politics. He and Linda live in Los Angeles, California. His memoir "Brother Dog: Southern Tales and Hollywood Adventures," published by Parkhurst Brothers Publishers, is his first book.

Music for this episode was created by Jesse Wells of Welles and JD Wilkes of The Legendary Shack Shakers.

Brother Dog Theme.mp3 Listen to the song "Brother Dog" by Jesse Wells Listen • 3:08

Generous funding for Arts & Letters Radio was provided by the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Thank you to Jama Best and everyone at the AHC for the partnership.

This program is dedicated to retired UA Little Rock Chancellor, Dr. Joel Anderson and in memory of former KUAR Station Manager, Ben Fry, who believed in us from the start.

Executive Producer and Host: J. Bradley Minnick

Producer & Story Editor: Mary Ellen Kubit

Sound Mix and Mastering: Joseph Fuller, Orchestra of One

This episode is a production of Living The Dream Media, Inc.

