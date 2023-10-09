Extraordinary Tragedies with Novelist Joe Meno

In this episode, we welcome award-winning author, Joe Meno, and we explore the question: Is it ever truly possible to separate our fates from those we’ve come to love?

Joe Meno's novel, "Book of Extraordinary Tragedies," tells the stories of first-generation Eastern European siblings living in a far southside Chicago neighborhood.

Now in their twenties both Aleks and Isobel are unfulfilled music prodigies, and their younger brother Daniel becomes obsessed with tragedies. Their father is absent. Their mother is odd. Alex is facing moderate hearing loss. And, their family history seems to be cursed.

Author Joe Meno

Are the siblings doomed by fate to repeat their family's failures? Or will Isobel's return to playing cello open up a new world of possibilities?

Meno writes:

"Begin in F # minor, with a symphony of ghost notes. Why not a concerto that details every known silence? Or the most noiseless overture in all of history? Let the trumpets go mute and the cymbals be still."

Joe Meno is a fiction writer and journalist who lives in Chicago. Winner of the Nelson Algren Literary Award, a Pushcart Prize, and a finalist for the Story Prize, Meno is the best-selling author of several novels and short story collections, "Marvel And A Wonder" (also featured on Arts & Letters), "The Great Perhaps," "The Boy Detective Fails," and "Hairstyles of the Damned."

He is a professor in the English and Creative Writing Department at Columbia College, Chicago.

